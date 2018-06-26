× Mooresville couple sentenced after 5-year-old boy dies of suffocation, drug overdose

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – A Mooresville couple accused of conspiring in the death of a little boy was sentenced on Tuesday morning.

Brayson Price, 5, died of suffocation and a drug overdose in November 2016.

Brayson’s mother, 26-year-old Meghan Price, was found guilty of neglect earlier this month. She was sentenced to 36 years. She says she will appeal the sentence.

Thirty-two-year-old Steven Ingalls Jr., Meghan’s boyfriend at the time of Brayson’s death, was found guilty back in May of neglect and conspiracy to commit murder. He was sentenced to 39 years, and he also says he will appeal the sentence.

The boy’s biological father is suing the Indiana Department of Child Services saying the agency failed to protect the boy despite several reports of abuse.