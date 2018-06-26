× Pat McAfee on reuniting with Colts to host Kickoff Concert, weighs in on new era for his former franchise

“These are my dress up jorts because i knew the news was coming, khaki-colored jorts, it’s a good day,” Pat McAfee said with a smile, tugging on his tan-toned denim shorts while perched, appropriately, on a stool at the Barstool Heartland studios.

And it seems most days are good days when you’re Pat McAfee.

“I never imagined being this busy, but it’s real fulfillment to like put out good vibes into the world and hopefully receive them and make people laugh,” the Barstool Sports and Sirius Radio host explained from the spacious studio in downtown Indianapolis where he records his enormously popular podcast, “The Pat McAfee Show,” and his Sirius XM show with Barstool.

Even though business is booming for the “Boomstick,” as a radio host and podcaster, he’s not too busy to for his former franchise as the host of the Colts kickoff concert.

“To get associated with the Colts again is a beautiful thing because it’s such a beautiful franchise but this is a year with a lot of excitement going in, a lot of excitement,” McAfee emphasized. “The big avatar Andrew Luck is back, could be a whole change and turn of the tide.”

Last year was McAfee’s first year of NFL retirement and watching his teammate of five seasons miss all of last season, McAfee believes Luck is ready to put the franchise back on his shoulders.

“Now he gets a chance to come back and prove himself, I think it’s a cool thing. I can’t wait to watch it, because he won a lot of games for us when I was there when we were not a good team. So if you put a good team around him like I think Frank Reich and Chris Ballard are doing, and he’s got a chip on his shoulder to prove some haters wrong, and to build that book club, let’s be honest, he’s competing with Oprah for the biggest book club in history, so I think he’s going to do great.”

So with all his confidence in the new era for the franchise, is the fan favorite punter ever tempted to come out of retirement?

“I miss kicking balls every once in awhile, I’ll go in my backyard and boom some balls just to make sure I still got it in case all this comes crashing down, but I am enjoying my life a lot.”

As for what’s next for the emerging media mogul, his latest project continues to capitalize on his sports and entertainment brands in the WWE.

“I would like you to know that, that is a very interesting endeavor,” McAfee said of his role with the WWE NXT franchise. “It is one of the reasons why I retired whenever I was younger, I’ve always been a fan of the WWE sports entertainment and the fact now I have a working relationship with them is very beautiful that one is going to be a fun one to see what happens.”

And when you’re Pat McAfee whatever happens, millions will surely be watching.