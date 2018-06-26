Run for the Fallen stops in Indianapolis during 6,000-mile cross country run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A sacred run honoring our fallen heroes is making its way through Indiana this week. Run For the Fallen is celebrating 10 years of honoring our servicemen and women through the organization Honor and Remember.

Hundreds of runners are pounding the pavement 6,000 miles across the country. FOX59 caught up with them during their Indianapolis stop at the local Amvets post 99 as they replenished with a good meal.

Indiana is the current leg of the trip to Arlington National Cemetery.

"Oh, it's big. First of all it's 10 days, its 452 miles, 20 counties honoring 1,636 heroes across not just some Indiana folks but across the country," said Indiana Honor and Remember Director Don Finnegan.

Indiana is just a piece of the 10-year anniversary cross country run. The journey honors 20,000 service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice beginning with this USS Cole bombing in 2000 through the present.

George Lutz founded Honor and Remember on behalf of his son who died in Iraq in 2005. He says the goal is to never forget the price they paid. A ceremony is held at each mile. Families come from all over to hear their loved ones name said aloud.

"Texas today, Ohio I know was a couple of them. Massachusetts came all the way down here just that two minutes to have their son or daughter's name read out loud," Finnegan said.

Local runners say it gives them a sense of purpose.

"When I'm running, I'm running for the men and women who can never run our roads again. And I'm running when the families are there. I'm able to grab them with my arms and let my arms be their fallen heroes’ arms and give them one final hug," Dick Dickerman said.

It’s a simple gesture that means the world to the families of the fallen.

"By calling out names out loud, as long as you can call a name out loud, then they're not truly forgotten," Lutz said.

The run ends at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Aug. 5. They say names are still being added as service members lose their lives serving our country.

The group is always looking for donations and runners. To learn more, click here.