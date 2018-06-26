× Storm chances on the rise, along with hotter, muggier days!

Isolated, light showers on the radar already and more on the way through the morning. As daytime heating gets underway, this should aid in more robust, scattered thunderstorms, as highs reach the lower 80s. Be sure to grab the umbrella out-the-door.

The severe threat is low, but one or two storms could produce strong gusts, hail and heavier downpours. Storm chances will remain in the mix through Wednesday morning and begin to taper by tomorrow afternoon.

Hot weather begins to build by Thursday and will carry us through the entire weekend. This will mark our fourth heat wave, as temperatures reach the lower 90s and the heat index pushes over 100°! Plan on sweating it out with only limited storm chances off and on for the late afternoon hours.