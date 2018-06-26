× Summer festivals and the Taste of Indy event to highlight a busy week of downtown Indianapolis activities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A week of festivals and sporting events plus one of the summer season’s highlights, The Taste of Indy, will bring about extra people to downtown Indianapolis this week.

Many of the events will take place in a 2-3 block radius of Monument Circle, which again will be a hub of activity in itself throughout the week and will include the Taste of Indy festival which will have the Circle closed for much of Saturday.

Drivers coming into and leaving the city should expect delays and closures at the points of these events which also include:

Tuesday, June 26

America’s Run for the Fallen, an escorted march, will arrive in Indy from noon – 1:30 p.m. near Veteran’s Memorial Plaza. This event may cause partial closures along Meridian and Fall Creek Parkway.

Wednesday, June 27

The Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market continues its season. Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. –2 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

Workout Wednesdays presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Shield returns to Georgia Street. The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. every Wednesday through September.

Friday, June 29

Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Food Truck Fridays driven by ChooseYourChevy.com will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bikes on the Circle will close Monument Circle, beginning with the NorthWest Quad and expanding as the gathering grows. This event will go from 6 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 30

Monument Circle and all spokes will be closed from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. for Taste of Indy.

Special Events

Indiana Fever games may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday and Sunday nights.

An Indy Eleven game may cause increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night.

Concerts at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn may cause increased traffic around White River State Park Sunday evening.

Construction Closures

Pennsylvania Street between Maryland and Georgia streets will have a three-traffic-lane restriction through June 29 for the installation of storm water structures.