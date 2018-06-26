Suspect sought after bank robbery in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, Ind.– Police in Mooresville are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery.

The robbery occurred Tuesday at 2:12 p.m. at the Regions Bank on Hadley Road in Mooresville.

The suspect presented a note to the bank teller requesting all of the money in the drawer. The teller gave him an unknown amount of money and the suspect fled the scene. No weapon was displayed during the incident.

Police say the suspect is a white male who wore a Cincinnati Reds hat, a gray over maroon shirt, gray shorts and black high-top tennis shoes. He’s about 6′ tall with a thin build and a gray goatee. He also wore glasses.

The suspect did not know he was also given red dye and tear gas, which likely went off while he fled. The money and the suspect’s clothes may be covered in the red dye.

Anyone with information can call Mooresville police at 317-831-3434.