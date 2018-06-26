Texas sergeant treated after fentanyl-laced flyers found on sheriff’s office vehicles

HOUSTON — A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas is undergoing treatment Tuesday after touching a flyer contaminated with fentanyl.

The flyer was found on the windshield of her patrol car around 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Lockwood Drive, according to officials. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said she knew something was wrong when she started feeling light-headed.

“We feel she’s going to survive this, (but) there’s still additional testing that needs to be done,” Gonzalez said. “Hopefully she caught this quickly, because we know from our experience with fentanyl that it can be very deadly.”

While it’s not certain that the symptoms were caused by the flyers she found on the windshield, Gonzalez noted that the paper she touched later tested positive for fentanyl.

The sheriff’s office said multiple flyers were left on the windshields of other deputies’ cars. They also tested positive for fentanyl.

Authorities are warning citizens to not touch the flyers if they come across them.