Thousands of fish killed after 9,000 barrels of bourbon spill into Kentucky rivers

BARDSTOWN, KY – A bourbon distillery is Kentucky will receive a violation notice for spilling liquor into two nearby rivers and killing thousands of fish, WAVE reports.

On Friday morning, one side of the Barton 1792 Distillery warehouse collapsed causing structural damage. No one was inside the warehouse and there were no injuries, but they did lose about 9,000 of the 18,000 barrels.

Now officials say the massive spill killed over 1,000 fish in two rivers near Bardstown. Videos of Nelson County residents finding dead fish in Withrow Creek are circulating all over social media.

One resident, Cassie Bright, told WAVE she can see the distillery from her front porch. She says it’s devastating because she loves spending time at the river. “We do fish. We do fish out here. I have a little boy and that is what he loves to do,” Bright said.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said on Monday that two bodies of water were compromised, Withrow Creek and Beach Fork River. They believe alcohol in the water killed over 1,000 fish, mostly minnows and large game fish.

It’s still unclear what cause the collapse.