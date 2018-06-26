× Westfield police: Thieves steal woman’s wallet from Panera Bread, clone credit card

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield police need help identifying a man accused of stealing a woman’s wallet and cloning her credit card.

According to the Westfield Police Department, a woman reported that three or four men took her wallet from her purse on Feb. 24, 2018, at the Panera Bread located at 2001 E. Greyhound Pass.

Within 12 minutes, the victim’s credit accounts were used at locations in Indianapolis and Plainfield, suggesting that the thieves took the woman’s information, transmitted it and cloned it to another card.

Police released a surveillance image of one of the men. He’s wanted for theft and fraud, police said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.