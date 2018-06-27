15 things your kids can do this summer for $5 or less

INDIANAPOLIS — Are your kids starting to say they’re bored during these dogs days of summer? We’re here to help!

There are plenty of fun things to do around the area that don’t cost an arm and a leg.

Check out the list!

Take a walk on the canal

Price: FREE

The Downtown Canal Walk has a 3-mile loop with beautiful scenery and public art. The waterfront includes pedal boats, gondolas and bicycles!

Parking is available at the White River State Parking Garage: 650 W. Washington St. (Indianapolis)

Climb to the top of a tree house

Price: FREE

Flat Fork Creek Park is Fishers’ newest, year-round park featuring three tree houses! One of the tree houses is ADA accessible.

Address: 16141 E. 101 St. (Fishers)

Cool off at a splash pad

Price: FREE

There are several spray parks around the Indy area to enjoy! Indy Parks spray grounds are offered at these park locations:

-Andrew Ramsey (310 W. 42nd St) -Bel-Aire (2901 Morrisville Rd) -Bertha Ross (3700 N. Clifton Ave.) -Carson (5400 S. High School Rd.) -Centennial & Groff (2300 N. Centennial Ave.) -Christian (4125 English Ave.) -Clayton LaSalle (401 S. LaSalle St.) -Dan Wakefield (6051 N. Broadway) -Grassy Creek (10510 E. 30th St.) -Haughville (520 N. Belleview Pl.) -Holliday (6363 Spring Mill Dr.) -Municipal Gardens (1831 N. Lafayette Rd.) -Riverwood (7201 Crittenden Ave.) -Stout Field (3820 W. Bradbury Rd.) -Tarkington (45 W. 40th St.) -Washington (3130 E. 30th) -Wes Montgomery (3400 N. Hawthorne Ln.) -Wildwood (8100 Southeastern Ave.) -Willard Pool (1901 E. Washington St.) -Windsor Village (6510 E. 25th St.)

*Indy Parks will hold “Pack the Parks” on Saturday, June 30 offering FREE pool and park admission from 12 – 5 p.m.

Pick up a book at your local library

Price: FREE

The Indianapolis Public Library offers a summer reading program where children can read and collect points for fun prices. This year’s summer reading theme is “Everyday Superheroes.”

Click here to find your local library branch

Zoom into the IndyCar Factory

Price: Children (12 and under): $5, Children (4 and under): FREE

The Dallara IndyCar Factory has 23,000 square feet of interactive and hands-on exhibits centered around the engineering and technology of racing. Attractions include a Street-Legal 2 Seater, Racing Simulators and an Interactive Zone!

Address: 1201 Main St. (Speedway)

Soak up the sun at Saxony Beach

Price: FREE for Fishers residents, $5 for nonresidents

This sandy beach is situated on 20-acre Saxony Lake where guests can swim, build sand castles, kayak and paddle board!

Address: 13288 Pennington Rd. (Fishers)

Visit the Garfield Park Conservatory

Price: $2 per person, 2 years old and under are FREE

The Garfield Park Conservatory is home to hundreds of different plans from the world’s tropics. The Conservatory has various educational displays and special events throughout the summer.

Address: 2505 Conservatory Dr. (Indianapolis)

Stop by the Indiana State Police Museum

Price: FREE

The Indiana State Police Museum’s collection tells the story of the Indiana State Police from its inception in 1933 to today. The museum’s collection holds the death mask of the infamous John Dillinger, a 1938 Chevrolet police vehicle and uniforms from different eras.

Address: 8660 E. 21st St. (Indianapolis)

Go for a skate at Skateland

Price: $1 Wacky Wednesday, 6 – 9 p.m. ($1 admission with a roll of paper towels per person, $4 skate rental)

Skateland Indianapolis can hold more than 500 skaters and offers music and other fun activities for kids!

Address: 3902 N. Glen Arm Rd. (Indianapolis)

Cool off at Indy Island

Price: $4 for kids on weekdays, $5 for kids on weekends

Indy Island is an indoor aquatics center with a leisure pool, water playhouse, water slides and spray features!

Address: 8575 E. Raymond St. (Indianapolis)

Explore the Children’s Museum

Price: $5 per person on First Thursday Nights to visit either the museum or the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience (4 – 8 p.m.)

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis offers more than 15 new and classic exhibits where you can learn something cool every time you visit!

Address: 3000 N. Meridian St (Indianapolis)

Enjoy an afternoon of tennis at your local park

Price: FREE

Tennis is a lifetime sport for people of all levels! Indy Parks has several park locations with tennis courts, including: Tarkington (45 W. 40th St.), Ellenberger (5301 E. St Clair St.), Garfield (2505 Conservatory Dr.), Broad Ripple (1550 Broad Ripple Ave.), Christian (4200 English Ave.), William S. Sahm (6801 E. 91st St.), Riverside (2420 E. Riverside Dr.)

Learn about history by strolling through Crown Hill

Price: FREE

Crown Hill Cemetery is a favorite historical destination spot with more than 500 acres of rolling hills! Founded in 1863, Pres. Benjamin Harrison, poet James Whitcomb Riley, Col. Eli Lily, three U.S. Vice Presidents and numerous others are buried here.

Address: 700 W. 38th St. (Indianapolis)

Sit back and enjoy a movie

Price: $1 (June 6 – Aug. 2)

You can’t pass up an inexpensive movie on a hot summer day! Georgetown Cinemas offers a free children’s film for only $1 per person at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Make sure to get there early so you can find a seat.

Check out the movie schedule here

Address: 3898 Lafayette Rd. (Indianapolis)

Visit your local animal shelter

Price: FREE to visit (Adoption fee $60)

Stop by Indianapolis Animal Care Services to see if a pet is right for your home! IACS consists of four dog kennels, three cat rooms and a barn area for livestock.

Address: 2600 S. Harding St. (Indianapolis)