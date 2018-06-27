× Bloomington man accused of stealing car with woman sleeping in backseat

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington man was arrested on Monday after police say he stole a car with a woman sleeping in the backseat.

Police say a man and his friend went inside a Circle K Convenience store while his girlfriend slept in the backseat on Sunday evening.

While the man was inside the store, someone stole his car with his girlfriend still sleeping in it.

The car was located a short time later, and the woman spoke with police. She told officers when she woke up and realized her boyfriend wasn’t driving the car, she started screaming.

At that time, the suspect parked the car and fled, stealing several items.

Police obtained surveillance footage from the convenience store, and an officer was able to identify the suspect as Thomas Jamerson after recognizing him from a previous incident.

The following morning, an officer was patrolling the area of Winslow Road and South Henderson Street when he saw Jamerson. The officer took him into custody and transported him to the police department for an interview.

Police say Jamerson admitted to stealing the car and several items inside of it. But he said he did not know there was a woman asleep in the backseat.

Jamerson was charged with theft (level 6 felony) and vehicle theft (level 6 felony).