× Heat to take hold and not let go; Dangerous combination of heat and humidity this weekend

A LITTLE MORE COMFORTABLE There is a slight improvement underway this evening as a wind shifting front settles through central Indiana late Wednesday. Good evening from the weather center.

A spotty shower may accompany the front but most of us will miss out on any rainfall this evening. Dew point temperatures that remain quite high will lower briefly behind the front tonight and into early Thursday morning. This is about as good as it will get for quite sometime!

HERE COMES THE HEAT

We are tracking one, long stretch of heat and humidity that gets underway Thursday. With moderate levels of humidity and sunny skies, the temperature will rise to near 90-degrees Thursday. Humidity is set to surge again Friday and lock in all beyond the July 4th holiday and beyond!

An upper-level high pressure or ‘dome of heat’ will restrict rainfall and create dangerous levels of heat and humidity this weekend. EXCESSIVE HEAT watches are hoisted now for northern Indiana starting Friday and lasting into Saturday. A dozen states are under some form of heat related advisories as of Wednesday evening. Look for additional advisories to be issued in the next 24 hours.

RAIN CHANCES LOWER Rain chances are drying up with this weather pattern but there are a few days that may lead to a downpour or a thunderstorm. Sunday offers the ‘best’ chance of a storm with a weakening front dropping into the state. Showers and a thunderstorm could reach 30% Sunday but most of the upcoming 7 days offers little to no rain. Isolated at best Saturday and Monday then again widely scattered at this distance for the 4th of July.