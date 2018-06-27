× Indiana man arrested for allegedly murdering mother, son and setting house on fire in 2004

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia say they’ve made two arrests in the 14-year-old slayings of a woman and her 7-year-old son.

Virginia Beach police said Tuesday in a statement that they’ve arrested one man in Indiana and another in Florida on charges of murder. The statement said new information led to the arrests. It did not elaborate.

In June 2004, 29-year-old Lois Schmidt and her son Jonathan Vetrano were found shot in a house that was set ablaze. Police said the case was never forgotten but had gone cold after an exhaustive investigation.

Police said they arrested 43-year-old Richard Stoner on Saturday in Logansport, Indiana, which is north of Indianapolis. Police said they arrested 46-year-old Christopher Schmidt on Monday in Deltona, Florida, which is north of Orlando.

Both men are awaiting extradition.