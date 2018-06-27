× Indianapolis rapper, music producer sentenced in prostitution case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A local rapper who pleaded guilty last month in a sex trafficking case has learned his sentence.

James Young pleaded guilty to three counts of sex trafficking of children, a count of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in aid of racketeering enterprises and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He was sentenced to 26 years in prison on the first three counts, 5 years on the racketeering count and 10 years on the gun charge. The sentences will be served concurrently. Two other charges were dropped as part of his plea agreement.

Once released from prison, Young will be on lifetime supervised release and must register as a sex offender. He’s been ordered to pay $445,000 in restitution to his victims.

He settled on a plea agreement shortly before his case went to trial. He was sentenced earlier this month.

According to court documents, Young and Raheem “Kaz” Simmons—a music producer—ran a sex trafficking ring out of America’s Best Value Inn on East 21st Street. They then used the money to pay for more motel rooms, clothes and the production of rap videos.

Investigators said they recruited minors to engage in commercial sex acts, effectively prostituting them out to customers and exploiting them.

Simmons pleaded guilty in the case in 2016. He was sentenced this week to 2 years in federal prison, followed by supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.