PHOTOS: Luck teams up with Riley Children’s Health to teach kids how getting active can be fun

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is spending this week of his summer helping kids make better choices. The seventh year signal caller has teamed up with Riley Children’s Health to teach kids healthy habits, and how getting active can be fun.

“The most gratifying part of being a professional athlete is the impact you can have on kids,” said Luck at the Indianapolis camp at UIndy. “You can have a positive or a negative message. We have our challenges with childhood obesity and diabetes, and we’re trying to get them to be pro-active. Get out and play because it’s too easy to sit behind a screen.”

The camp, where Luck throws passes to youngsters while discussing making good food choices has played host to thousands of Hoosier kids over the past five years, and made stops in Fort Wayne and Evansville this week.

Luck told us his summer work is just getting started. “I’m going to make my way out to California and continue training and getting ready for camp. It’ll be different with us being in Westfield, should be great.”

He also said he will connect with some Colts receivers he didn’t want to name to continue passing and getting ready. “Frank Reich and I have had a lot of in depth talks, I’ll stay on my schedule, don’t want to plateau, I want to keep getting better. I feel confident I’ve put in a lot of work and it’s paying off, and that’s good to see.”

The Colts report to training camp July 25 at Grand Park.