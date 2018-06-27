Police doing welfare check on father find son tied up in bizarre imprisonment case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A man, his girlfriend, and his son are all in jail after police say the couple tied up the man's 33-year-old son and for three days and only gave him saltwater.

Police initially went to the home on Arch Street in Columbia County, Pennsylvania to do a welfare check on 54-year-old William Kressler after a relative called police, worried he might be dead.

While police were on their way to the trailer, they were contacted by Columbia County's probation office. The officer asked police to arrest Kressler's son, Robert, because he had an outstanding warrant.

When police got to the home, found William Kressler very much alive, hanging out with his 39-year-old girlfriend, Betty Dick.

Cops found Robert Kressler behind a locked door and tried to handcuff him but noticed his hands were already tied behind his back.

Robert Kressler told police his father and Betty Dick woke him up early Sunday morning, tied him up, and locked him in a room for three days.

The couple allegedly threatened to kill him with a machete.

Robert Kressler told police the couple did not feed him and says they gave him glasses of saltwater through a hole in the wall.

Police have not said why the two allegedly held him prisoner.

This is not the first time Betty Dick has been in the news. Her ex-husband, Anthony Dick, shot and killed her two small children at the Stone Castle Motel in 2006. She was also shot.

Now, Dick and her boyfriend, William Kressler, face charges that include unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and simple assault.

Robert Kressler was taken to the hospital, and then to jail on that arrest warrant, so both Kresslers and Betty Dick are behind bars.

A preliminary hearing for the couple is scheduled for next month.