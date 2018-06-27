× Showers moving out, hot and humid end to week

There are going to be a few lingering showers and thunderstorms during the first half of the day, but the area should begin to dry out early in the afternoon. You can expect more dry time and sunshine for the evening commute. The sunshine will help temperatures reach into the lower 80s late in the afternoon.

Central Indiana will remain dry through the overnight hours under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be mild to start Thursday, but the heat and humidity will crank up that afternoon. Highs will drive up into the upper 80s late in the day.

The fourth heat wave of the year is on the way and you will want to be prepared for uncomfortably hot weather conditions this weekend! Highs in the 90s will return Friday afternoon and the humidity will make it feel even hotter outside. Heat indices may even exceed 100° at times through the weekend. Our next round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive to central Indiana by Sunday afternoon.