× Thanks to popular demand, Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls are back

Cheese lovers, say “Cheez!”

We all owe a round of applause to those who started petitions, created online groups, and wrote snail mail letters asking Planters to bring back their favorite cheesy snack.

Thanks to their dedication over the past 12 years, Planters has announced the return of Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls for a limited time.

Beginning in July, Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls will roll out on grocery store shelves nationwide and online, starting at $1.99.

“We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack,” said Planters Head of Brand Building Melanie Huet. “We made sure our Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls still have the same delicious taste, airy texture and fluorescent color you know and love, so our fans can enjoy a nostalgic trip down memory lane with every canister.”

This week, Mr. Peanut is rewarding a few of the fans who went above and beyond to help bring Cheez Balls back by giving them one of the first deliveries of their favorite ‘90s snack.

Fans will be able to follow the deliveries and see more about Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls on Mr. Peanut’s social channels.