VIDEO: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office searching for scooter hit-and-run suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Authorities in Johnson County are searching for a female who struck a vehicle with a motorized scooter and took off.

The owner of the vehicle says it was parked in front of her son’s home in the 300 block of White Oak Lane in Greenwood’s Walnut Woods subdivision when it was damaged Sunday.

A neighbor’s security camera captured the incident on video. It shows a female suspect with long blonde hair strike the vehicle’s left side. The impact knocks her to the ground. She and a male assess the damage before fleeing the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the suspects do not appear to be children.

Anyone with information on the suspect(s) is asked to call the sheriff's office's tip-line at (317) 346-4654 for Detective Jason Wools.