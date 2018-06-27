ZIONSVILLE, Ind. -- Summer is the time for blueberries. Whether your prefer them in your cake or your salad, there are a number of ways to enjoy the fruit. Sherman visited The Loft at Trader's Point Creamery to taste some of their blue treats.
Ways to enjoy summertime blueberries
