× Another hot stretch on the way; storm chances become limited!

Patchy fog will greet some of you on the way out-the-door today! Other than that, skies are clear and temperatures remain mild. Bright sunshine should dominate the area all day, as temperatures warm to near 90°, marking the 11th 90° day of the year! Indianapolis averages (19) 90° days per year and we are still in June. Little to no wind today, plus lots of sun will put our UVI Index at a high level, so lather up!

The heat will be the big story going into the weekend, along with a dangerous combination of humidity! Due to this, an excessive heat watch or warning could be implemented for the city of Indianapolis, along with several Knozone Action Days.

Storm chances will be pretty much nonexistent until Sunday evening, so no break or relief from the heat until Monday!