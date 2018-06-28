× Camby man faces criminal recklessness charge after child finds gun, fires it inside Fishers IKEA

FISHERS, Ind. – A man faces a criminal recklessness charge after a child found his gun and fired it inside the Fishers IKEA store.

The incident happened Monday afternoon. Investigators said Camby resident Francis Wright was shopping at the store when he sat down on a couch because his back was hurting.

When Wright, 62, sat down, his gun became dislodged. Wright didn’t realize it, got up and went to find his family.

While he was gone, a child found the gun—a Kel-Tec P-3AT—and fired it inside the store. No one was hurt after the gun was fired.

Wright said he realized his gun was missing and went back to the couch, where he found the police. He told investigators he was wearing shorts with shallow pockets and that his gun slipped out of his pocket. The criminal recklessness charge is a Level 6 felony.

“The accused stated the pocket was shallow and unsafe,” according to court documents. “The accused stated the firearm probably fell out when he crossed his legs.”

After the shooting, IKEA released a statement:

“We take this incident very seriously and we have offered the family of the child involved our sincerest apologies. “Safety and security of customers and co-workers is the top priority for IKEA. We have processes in place to ensure that the store is safe for customers and co-workers. For example, our store team has regular safety walks and audits which happen before, during and after opening hours. In addition, IKEA has a no weapon policy in our locations to prevent exactly these types of situations. As soon as we were made aware of the situation, our co-workers took the action they were trained to do to ensure the safety of customers. We are cooperating with police as they investigate this incident.”

Wright’s initial hearing in the case is set for July 11.