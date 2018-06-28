Here comes the heat; Hot dome takes hold and rain chances are small

Please enable Javascript to watch this video TEMPERATURES ON THE RISE Have you heard? Heat and humidity are on the way to central Indiana and summer will get into full swing!

Temperatures will rise along with the humidity as we enter the weekend. In advance of the oppressive levels of heat and humidity, advisories have been hoisted in central Indiana late Thursday for Friday and Saturday afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect from 2 pm Friday through 8 pm Saturday.

The combination of heat and humidity will combine to fell like it is 100° or even higher each of the next few afternoons. Excessive heat watch remains in effect for northern Indiana while warnings are now out for much of Illinois, and portions of Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Temperature are expected to reach the lower 90s here Friday and will increase to the low to mid 90s Saturday afternoon. The heat index is expected to reach 98° to 103° Friday and possibly top 105° Saturday afternoon.

The heat is here for a while. The upper-level high pressure or dome of heat looks to take up residence and then expand west over the next several days. The thinking is still that a span of 8 to 12 days of heat and highs near or above 90-degrees is possible.