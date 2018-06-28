× Here’s the full list of free concerts for this year’s Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The final piece of the puzzle is in place.

Organizers announced that Robby Krieger of The Doors will headline the final unannounced free concert slot for the 2018 Indiana State Fair.

That means all 17 free concerts are set for this year. The concerts are free with paid admission to the fair, which runs from Aug. 3 through Aug. 19 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Here’s the complete free concert lineup for 2018: