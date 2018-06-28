× Indianapolis declares Knozone Action Day for Thursday as temps, humidity increase

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As the temperature continues to risein central Indiana, the City of Indianapolis has declared a Knozone Action Day for Thursday. This is already the sixth Knozone Action Day of the year.

The Office of Sustainability made the decision based on ground-level ozone values that “continue to trend upward.”

Officials say air quality on June 28 could pose difficulties for certain individuals, especially children, the elderly and anyone suffering from lung diseases or other health problems. Those in the affected groups should limit their exposure outdoors.

According to the forecast, ground-level ozone values may be high, leading to the formation of smog in urban areas. Smog can form when emissions sources from cars and lawnmowers react with heat and sunlight.

Hoosiers are encouraged to take the following precautions on Knozone Action Days:

Reduce vehicle idling, including in drive-thru lanes

Use active forms of transportation (walking, biking or public transportation)

Fill gas tanks and mow after 7 p.m.

For more information, visit knozone.com/actionday.