Report: Thaddeus Young exercises player option, will stay with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers will keep one of their impact players as Thad Young has excised a player option to bypass free agency, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The veteran will sign his $13.7 million player option following the 2015 draft night trade where he was acquired from Brooklyn for the rights to Caris Levert.

Young will likely remain a starter this season despite the emergence of Domantas Sabonis. He’s proved durable during his stint in the Circle City by only missing nine starts over the last two years.

Following this season, he will become a free agent.