5 people thrown off plane at Fort Wayne airport after dispute with Delta flight attendant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A New York woman was kicked off a Delta flight at the Fort Wayne International Airport. The airline says it started over a dispute about whether or not the woman’s phone was on airplane mode.
Robyn Rodgers says a flight attendant told her to put her phone on airplane mode, and she stood over her to make sure she did it.
Rodgers said she told the flight attendant, “I know how to turn on airplane mode, you don’t have to stand over me.”
That’s when Rodgers says the flight attendant told her, “If you’re gonna act like that we can go back to the gate and you can get off.”
It sparked an argument that ended with other passengers coming to her defense. In the end, four adults and a child were removed from the flight.
An airline employee reportedly told the woman she was removed from the flight because the attendant didn’t feel safe.
Apologies y’all this is a LONG post but I have to share this. First, I want to acknowledge because I am painfully aware of the serious and profoundly heartbreaking injustices/events happening in our world and communities that I have grappled with sharing my experience. It seems small in the face of those things. But the micro is important and little things that go unchecked spiral. So I was on a flight leaving Fort Wayne, Indiana this past Saturday June 23rd after doing a DJ workshop for #gearfest @sweetwater for @serato when I was unfairly ejected from @delta flight 4527. Just before take off the flight attendant rudely told me to put my phone on airplane mode.As I was swiping to it the attendant menacingly stood over me with her arms folded waiting for me to do it. I told her “I know how to turn on airplane mode, you don’t have to stand over me” She became agitated and said “If you’re gonna act like that we can go back to the gate and you can get off” I held up my phone to show her that airplane mode was on. She stormed to the front then came back to my seat and said we were going back to the gate. She then accused me of not turning on airplane mode after being “told to do so several times”. She only asked me once. I then asked her “What can we do to rectify this so that we can all go?” She said “You can comply” and I repeated that I had and she argued I did not. At that point the passenger sitting behind me @ryanmillerphotos told her that I had complied and he witnessed me doing so. She then threatened to kick him off of the flight as well. A Latina woman two rows ahead politely asked the flight attendant to sit down so that we could fly and the attendant snapped at her. We returned to the gate an officer boarded the plane and the flight attendant directed him to take me, the Latina woman @ryanmillerphotos off of the flight then the entire plane had to deboard. Subsequently 4 adults and a little boy were ejected permanently from the flight and stranded in Indiana with no place to stay as @delta refused to put any of us,including the man with the child,in a hotel. That was the last flight out. Elena, the Latina woman who was also ejected was rushing