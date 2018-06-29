5 people thrown off plane at Fort Wayne airport after dispute with Delta flight attendant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A New York woman was kicked off a Delta flight at the Fort Wayne International Airport. The airline says it started over a dispute about whether or not the woman’s phone was on airplane mode.

Robyn Rodgers says a flight attendant told her to put her phone on airplane mode, and she stood over her to make sure she did it.

Rodgers said she told the flight attendant, “I know how to turn on airplane mode, you don’t have to stand over me.”

That’s when Rodgers says the flight attendant told her, “If you’re gonna act like that we can go back to the gate and you can get off.”

It sparked an argument that ended with other passengers coming to her defense. In the end, four adults and a child were removed from the flight.

An airline employee reportedly told the woman she was removed from the flight because the attendant didn’t feel safe.