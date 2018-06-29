× Comcast working to restore internet, TV service amid large outage

Have a problem with your internet?

You’re not alone.

Comcast and Xfinity users across the country found internet slow or unusable and some even lost TV service. The website Down Detector has logged thousands of reports regarding the issue, with 65% reporting internet problems and 17% reporting a “total blackout.” Other customers said they lost phone service.

The website said the problem started just after 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The company directed customers to try its status center online and said crews were working to restore service. In tweets to customers, Comcast directed further inquiries to its Digital Care Team.

The company replied to several Twitter users with the following statement, saying a fiber line was cut, affecting business and residential customers:

One of our large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It’s currently affecting our business & residential internet, video & voice customers. We apologize and are working to get services restored as soon as possible.