Eli Lilly opens new research facility, focuses on collaboration

INDIANAPOLIS, In. – Eli Lilly opened a new research and development center Friday named “Building 302.”

The building adds 130,000 square feet to Lilly’s existing Indianapolis footprint. It features labs for chemists, engineers, and biologists to collaborate within one space.

The facility will focus most of its efforts on small molecules and synthetic peptides.

“Here, we make our products through chemical synthesis, small molecules depend on chemical synthesis and stitching together smaller molecules to make larger molecules,” Vice President of small molecule development and design Bret Huff said.

The structure incorporates several design elements from the local community. Students and faculty of the Herron School of Art and Design at IUPUI designed some of the artwork. Purposeful Design built furniture throughout the space.

They plan to add several new jobs within the next few years, but did not specify an exact number.