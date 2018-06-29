× Former American Senior Communities CEO to be sentenced for participating in multi-million dollar kickback scheme

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One of the four men accused in a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud American Senior Communities will be sentenced at the Federal Courthouse on Friday.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler is recommending James Burkhart, former CEO of American Senior Communities, get 151 months in prison, which is equivalent to about 12 and a half years.

Burkhart was fired from his position in September 2015, several days after a large-scale FBI raid at a series of homes and corporate headquarters.

He was charged about a year later in October 2016.

According to a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors say Burkhart and three other men personally pocketed nearly $19.4 million dollars in criminal proceeds through different schemes and kickback arrangements.

Burkhart agreed to plead guilty in December 2017 to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and health care fraud; conspiracy to violate the anti-kickback statute; and money laundering.

In a statement released through his law firm, Burkhart confirmed he received “illegal payments from various suppliers of products and services to American Senior Communities.”

“I accept responsibility today for criminal actions I took while I served as CEO of American Senior Communities. I am deeply sorry for having taken advantage of my relationships and positions for the sake of personal financial gain.”

Minkler released the Government’s Sentencing Memorandum last Friday, recommending those 151 months. Burkhart’s defense team wants him sentenced to 48 months.

In the memorandum, Minkler writes, “This was not a one-time failure of conscience or exercise of bad judgment. On a notepad in his office, he listed several of his schemes and, at the bottom, wrote, ‘God knows what else.’”

Minkler writes that even though the sentence recommendation is on the high end of the advisory guidelines range, he believes it is “reasonable and appropriate given the nature and circumstances of this case, and the history and character of this Defendant.”

The three other men who were charged in this case are former COO Daniel Benson, former contractor Steven Ganote and the former CEO’s brother Joshua Burkhart. Their sentencing hearings will happen in July.

James Burkhart’s hearing starts at 9 a.m. on Friday. FOX59 will have a crew in the courtroom.