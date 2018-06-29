× Indiana State Police investigate shooting in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. – Indiana State Police is investigating a shooting in Muncie that ended with one man hospitalized.

The incident began just after 12:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Franklin Street in Muncie. Crews with the Muncie Police Department and the Muncie Fire Department were called to the scene after an occupant in the home made threats to harm himself.

Shortly after they arrived, dispatch received a call regarding shots fired at the residence.

The man at the home was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.

ISP is investigating if the gunshot was self-inflicted or if it came from police.

We will continue to update this story as more information is made available.