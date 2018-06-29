× UPDATE: Police say woman, child found dead on northeast side in suspected murder-suicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and child on the northeast side as a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Bunker Hill Drive, near East 42nd Street and North Sherman Drive, around 2:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot.

IMPD says an adult and juvenile female were the victims. The age of the child has not been released.

Family members came over to check on them after not having heard from them for a few days. Maintenance staff let them inside.

The relationship between the two victims has not been confirmed.

This story is developing and will be updated.