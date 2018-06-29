× ‘The Sandlot’ returning to theaters in celebration of movie’s 25th anniversary

“You’re killing me, Smalls!”

The Sandlot will return to theaters across the country as the baseball comedy celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Fathom Events is holding screenings next month. The movie was originally released in April 1993 and has become a coming-of-age classic over the years.

The Sandlot will play in select movie theaters on Sunday, July 22, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., with encore presentations set for Tuesday, July 24, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. A special sneak peek at a FOX Sports documentary on the making of the movie will accompany the feature.

The Sandlot tells the story of Scotty Smalls, who moves to a new town in the 60s and makes friends with a ragtag group of goofy baseball-loving friends. The nostalgic movie captures the spirit of baseball and friendship as the friends bond during a magical summer.

You can find local screenings at the Fathom Events website. A search shows it will play at several Indianapolis-area theaters including AMC Indianapolis 17, Regal Galaxy 14, Studio Movie Grill and AMC Plainfield 18.

Here’s the trailer: