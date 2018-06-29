× Water safety paramount in drowning prevention as summer temperatures surge

FISHERS, Ind. — With record-hot temperatures expected this weekend, first responders are reminding parents about the dangers of drownings.

Unintentional drowning is one of the leading causes of death for young children and it is preventable. It only takes a few seconds for a day at the pool or lake to turn tragic.

“In Hollywood, we see kids thrashing around and screaming and yelling,” said Capt. John Mehling of the Fishers Fire Department.

He says that’s not the case in reality.

“Drownings are a very silent death. Kids sink to the bottom. Bigs eyes staring up, looking for help–for help that doesn’t always come,” Mehling said.

Fishers rescue and dive crews are reminding parents this summer that it’s their job to help and keep a close eye on their little ones.

Drownings can occur in in less than 30 seconds and in less than half an inch of water. Most times, parents are distracted, and that’s when the unthinkable happens.

Pay extra attention to lakes, rivers and ponds. Often you can’t tell how deep the water is, what is underneath or how fast the current is moving.

Officials suggest everyone wear a life jacket or floatation device in open water. That includes even the strongest swimmers.