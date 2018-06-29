Your Town Friday: Cicero’s “Sugar Sheriff”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cicero, Ind. - Welcome to Cicero, where there's a new sheriff in town! The "Sugar Sheriff," that is. He answers to "Candy Cop" as well.

"Oh and there's a new one, "Brown Sugar," because I wear a brown uniform," said Brian Niec. "They're all three funny!"

Niec is a Patrol Sergeant with 15 years on the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office force.

"Some people have a sweet tooth," said Niec. "I have sweet teeth!"

His unexpected venture started one day in April when Niec was spending some time with family on his paternity leave.

"Thursday I had the idea to go home and make caramel. I went home and made some caramel. Actually I made a lot of caramel! I failed and failed and failed again."

He spent Friday nailing down the science behind it.

"I made a good batch on Saturday and told my wife about it. She tried it and loved it. I told a local business owner about it and she said I should sell it there."

By Monday, it was selling.

His first Cicero Caramel Company social media post was shared more than 250 times!

"I was literally waking up every hour that Tuesday night going, this is crazy. What am I going to do? How can I manage this and make it into a business with a newborn and a 5-year-old?"

His soft, hard and vegan caramels are sold in Cicero Coffee Company and Wilson Farm Market.

"I've just been trying to stay on top of orders!"

He won't share his method, but we do know it doesn't require constant stirring like you might assume.

"A lot of caramels you do. Mine needs occasional stirring and then it kind of rolls over itself."

He says he couldn't have imagined this in his sweetest, wildest dreams.

"My intention was never to make it into a business. My intention was just to make caramel and like it and eat it and bring it to family events!"

"The friendliness of the people and everybody who’s willing to share my page and tell their friends about it and order has just been amazing these last three months. I love it. I love it up here in northern Hamilton County. I wouldn’t choose to live anywhere else."

Niec hopes to start getting into caramel flavors in the fall.

Other than the two business locations in Cicero, you can order the caramel online here, or if you live in central Indiana, Niec says to simply send him a Facebook message from his business page here if you'd like! And he has a special discount code for our viewers! Enter the discount code "FOX59" for $5 off a caramel slab!

