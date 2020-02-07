‘Hungry, Hungry Heroes’ program offers complimentary lunch to first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Noblesville Schools want to enhance its relationship with the city's first responders by giving them a free meal. It's a new program called "Hungry, Hungry Heroes!"

Police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and school resource officers will be served a free lunch on the first Friday of every month.

Heather Hendrich, the Director of Security and Safety for Noblesville Schools, said those meals are being served at any one of the ten schools.

Noblesville High School

Noblesville East Middle School

Noblesville West Middle School

Hazel Dell Elementary

Hinkle Creek Elementary

Noble Crossing Elementary

North Elementary

Promise Road Elementary

Stony Creek Elementary

White River Elementary

Director of Public Safety for the city of Noblesville, Chad Knecht, said, "Programs like this allow us to develop those personal relationships where we see each other as people."

First responders get to interact with students during their lunch break at school, something Knecht says, will build lifelong trust and respect.

That mentality was put to practice on Friday at Noble Crossing Elementary School.

"The communication barriers start to dissolve immediately," Knecht said. "It helps build that mentoring and development, just by sitting down and having a one hour lunch with the kids."

The program is being funded by a grant from the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation.

The next "Hungry, Hungry Heroes" Lunch will be Friday, March 6th.