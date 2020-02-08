Wet weather to finish the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're in the midst of an active weather pattern. From sleet and ice a few days ago to a light coating of snow early Saturday morning. While a few widely scattered flurries or bursts of light snow will continue into the evening, we aren't expecting any widespread impacts. The main threat for the evening will be the potential for a few slick spots on roadways, especially those that are untreated. Use caution if you're going to be traveling Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Our next round of wet weather arrives Sunday, primarily in the late morning hours and lasting through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be several degrees warmer tomorrow, so we'll be seeing mostly rain across central Indiana. However, a few snowflakes or a wintry mix are possible early in the day. This low pressure system will carry more moisture with it than we saw with the system Saturday morning. Ahead of the warm front that will pass on Sunday, the colder air will mix in with some of this moisture and produce light snow showers or a wintry mix. However, as we head throughout the day, the air temperature will warm-up and any wintry weather will change over to all rain later in the day.

Temperatures rise Sunday night into Monday morning. The warmest temperature of the day on Monday will occur shortly after midnight before they start to fall throughout the day. Lingering rainfall Monday morning will clear out into the afternoon. Tuesday will be one of our quieter days of the week with a little sunshine returning as well. Model guidance has been very inconsistent with the track and timing of the system that will bring us more active weather by mid/late next week. Right now, we could see rain returning as early as Wednesday evening before temperatures fall on Thursday and those rain showers change over to snow again. Keep checking back for updates as we evaluate new data.