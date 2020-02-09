Indy faith leaders prepare ‘special’ Sunday service in response to recent violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Faith leaders prepared a different kind of Sunday service this week as 50 churches across the Circle City aimed to address the recent violence in Indianapolis.

This is their response to Wednesday's quadruple murder, the first the city has seen in five years.

Many faith leaders say it's finally time that everyone becomes involved and learns how this violence continues to tear the city apart.

"We’re really going to have a conversation about what’s really been going on in the city over the last four years and particularly, the last nine months. And then the first two months of this year, where we have seen a real dramatic surge in the violence,” said Reverend Charles Harrison with the Barnes United Methodist Church.

Harrison is also the president of the Ten Point Coalition. What these faith leaders are doing is different than before. This time around, they're not only addressing it with leaders, but for those everyday people in their congregation.

“What we hope will happen is that there will be a mobilization of all faith leaders across the city and for us to try to come together as one voice. We have a lot of different groups, and normally, we work in our own silos. But can we do it together,” said Harrison.

Most of the church services began at 10 a.m. Sunday. Check in with your neighborhood church to see if they're addressing the gun violence as well.