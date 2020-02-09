IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- How are Democrats scrambling to recover after a disastrous situation in Iowa? What does a strong result mean for the Buttigieg campaign?

And with the White House more confident than ever in the president's hopes for re-election, how will the State of the Union and the impeachment trial impact this year's vote?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner and Tony Samuel discuss this week's top stories, including the race for president and several of the key races on the ballot in Indiana this election year.

And in the video below, we also hear from panelists Adam Wren, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Laura Wilson and Mike Murphy.

