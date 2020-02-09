IN Focus: This week’s winners and losers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Who had the best (and worst) year in politics?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel and Jennifer Wagner pick this week's winners and losers.

And in the video below, we hear from panelists Adam Wren, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Laura Wilson and Mike Murphy.

Join us again next week- our program airs every Sunday at 8:30am on CBS4 and again at 9:30 on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher.