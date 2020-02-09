Firefighters rescue man from burning SUV after crash on Indy’s northwest side

Posted 6:45 AM, February 9, 2020, by , Updated at 11:51AM, February 9, 2020
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Firefighters rescued a man from a burning SUV early Sunday morning after responding to a crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash, which occurred near 62nd Street and Lafayette Road.

When first responders arrived, they found a Dodge Durango SUV that was flipped over and engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found a man trapped inside and were able to free him from the SUV.

The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown, but police say the man was conscious.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.