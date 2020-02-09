Firefighters rescue man from burning SUV after crash on Indy’s northwest side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Firefighters rescued a man from a burning SUV early Sunday morning after responding to a crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash, which occurred near 62nd Street and Lafayette Road.

When first responders arrived, they found a Dodge Durango SUV that was flipped over and engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found a man trapped inside and were able to free him from the SUV.

The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown, but police say the man was conscious.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.