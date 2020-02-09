× Shots fired at Bargersville police officer, no one injured

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Bargersville Police Department confirms one suspect has been taken into custody after firing a gun at a police officer.

According to police, the incident occurred Sunday night sometime around 8 p.m. at an apartment complex located near the area of Ind. 135 and Stones Crossing Road, just north of Bargersville.

Police say the incident stemmed from two individuals fighting over a handgun at the apartment complex, prompting a call for police. When police arrived at the scene, shots were fired at the officer.

Neither officer nor patrol car were hit by the gunfire, police added.

At this time, police have not released any further information about the incident or the suspect. This is an active and ongoing investigation.