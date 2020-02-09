Woman dies after being struck by car on Indy’s northwest side

Posted 1:40 AM, February 9, 2020, by , Updated at 11:41AM, February 9, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman has died after being struck by a car while attempting to cross the street on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD is investigating the deadly crash, which happened at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of Michigan Road, before it crosses 86th Street.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

Medics took the woman to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

