10 people arrested during drug bust in northern Indiana; heroin and meth seized

Posted 8:10 AM, February 10, 2020, by

Top row (left to right): Jason Lowry, Angela Sue Winans, Victor Ruvalcaba, Jerod Norris and Gregory Sickels; Bottom row (left to right): Melissa Norris, Jessica Mathews, Bradley Carpenter, Jakob Speelman and Salvador Rodriguez Jr.

LAGRANGE, Ind. – Ten people face drug-related charges in LaGrange following a weekend drug bust.

The LaGrange Police Department, LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Wolcottville Police Department and Shipshewana Police Department conducted a search warrant for a home in the 2000 block of W 050 N in LaGrange County around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to WANE.

During a search, police found 5.35 ounces of heroin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police also recovered a handgun and a shotgun.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the following people were arrested as a result of the investigation:

Jason K. Lowry

  • Dealing in a narcotic drug
  • Possession of a narcotic drug
  • Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle
  • Maintaining a common nuisance
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of paraphernalia

Angela Sue Winans

  • Dealing in a narcotic drug
  • Possession of a narcotic drug
  • Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle
  • Maintaining a common nuisance
  • Possession of paraphernalia

Victor A. Ponce Ruvalcaba

  • Dealing in a narcotic drug
  • Possession of a narcotic drug
  • Visiting a common nuisance

Jerod Devin Norris

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle
  • Visiting a common nuisance
  • Possession of paraphernalia

Gregory Allen Sickels

  • Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle
  • Possession of paraphernalia
  • Visiting a common nuisance

Melissa Catherine Norris

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle
  • Visiting a common nuisance
  • Possession of paraphernalia

Jessica Ann Mathews

  • Visiting a common nuisance
  • Possession of paraphernalia

Bradley Keith Carpenter

  • Unlawful possession of a syringe
  • Visiting a common nuisance
  • Possession of paraphernalia

Jakob I. Speelman

  • Possession of marijuana
  • Visiting a common nuisance

Salvador Rodriguez Jr.

  • Possession of marijuana
  • Visiting a common nuisance
  • Possession of paraphernalia
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.