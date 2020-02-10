× 4 New Jersey basketball players attack coach after losing 15th consecutive game, police say

Four junior varsity basketball players have been suspended from school after they were accused of attacking their coach, a New Jersey official confirmed to CNN.

The attack took place Tuesday when members of the Malcolm X Shabazz High School JV basketball team were returning to Newark from a game in Livingston, the official said.

The official has been in contact with the Newark Department of Public Safety, and confirmed to CNN that the department’s director, Anthony Ambrose, described the attack as an “aggravated assault.”

Police responded to the scene around 9 p.m., and the basketball coach declined medical attention.

The students, who are minors, have not been charged at this time and their names have not been released. There is a police investigation underway, the official confirmed.

The altercation between the players and coach began on the bus from the Livingston game. The official noted to CNN the Shabazz team has a record of 0-15.

“Those found to have participated in this senseless act of violence will face criminal charges,” Ambrose said in a statement.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka visited Shabazz High School on Thursday to talk with students and officials at the school, the official said.

“The actions of these students will not be tolerated,” Baraka said in a statement. “They don’t represent the majority of the school. The school and team have many great kids, who go on to college and on to do great things.”

CNN has reached out to Malcolm X Shabazz High School and the Newark Board of Education, but has not heard back.