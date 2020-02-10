First-ever Best Picture win by a foreign-language film tops Oscars night

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Parasite” has won the best picture Oscar, becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in film. Bong Joon Ho’s class satire also won for best director, best international film and best screenplay. The film has been one of the season’s darlings, despite failing to garner any Academy Award nominations for its cast.

Bong’s acumen in creating his tale of a grifter family that insinuates itself into the lives of a wealthy family has been widely recognized. All of the acting winners – Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern – went as expected.

