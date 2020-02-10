How much snow to go? Still plenty of winter weather coming our way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOME SNOW TO GO

We're beyond the first week of February and over the past four days we've received nearly one inch of snowfall. That isn't a lot but it is more than the entire month of January produced. We are still well below normal for the season so how much more snow is there it go?

On average we will have nearly 7" of snowfall before the snow season ends, that's about 26%. We average just under 26" for the season. January is the snowiest with 8.6" followed by December's 6.9". February averages 6.5" followed by March's 2.6".

It is worth noting that two of the largest snowstorms on record have occurred in mid and late February. There is still a long way to go, and we are currently into a more active pattern. Next up, a storm system Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned!