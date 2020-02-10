IU law student dies after being struck by SUV at Bloomington intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – An Indiana law school student died after being struck by an SUV while crossing the street over the weekend.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, 25-year-old Purva Sethi was crossing Washington Street when the 2019 Ford Expedition hit her around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. She was crossing the street legally and had the right of way, police said.

The driver of the SUV had stopped at the red light on Third Street. He looked to the left to make sure there was no oncoming traffic and then made a right turn.

The driver didn’t see a pedestrian, he told police, but realized his vehicle had run over something. When he pulled his vehicle over, he saw Sethi lying in the road. She died from her injuries.

The driver showed no signs of impairment, police said, but a blood draw was taken, which is standard procedure in such cases.

The Maurer School of Law sent an email to students and staff about Sethi's death: