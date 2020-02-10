Larger than life: Backstreet Boys bringing tour to Ruoff Music Center in July

Posted 8:26 AM, February 10, 2020, by

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) The Backstreet Boys perform onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Backstreet Boys will return to central Indiana in July!

The group will perform at Ruoff Music Center on July 31 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14, at livenation.com.

The Backstreet Boys are following up on last summer’s sold-out North American tour and will kick off the latest leg of their new North American tour on July 10 in New York.

The group is slated to perform its hits during 45 concerts over the three-month trek.

